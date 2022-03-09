Cattle and poultry slaughter figures in Romania increase in January 2022

Cattle and poultry slaughter figures in Romania increased in January 2022 compared to the same month last year, while the slaughter of pigs and sheep and goats decreased, and the carcass weight increased for poultry, and it went down for cattle, pigs and sheep and goats, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday.

According to the INS, in January 2022 compared to December 2021, the number of slaughters decreased for all species of animals and poultry; carcass weight increased in cattle, and it decreased in pigs, sheep and goats and poultry.

Compared to January 2021, cattle slaughter figures increased by 2.3% and the carcass weight decreased by 0.1%. Compared to December 2021, cattle slaughter figures decreased by 2.2% and the carcass weight increased by 0.6%.

In the case of pigs, there were by 19.3% fewer animals culled in January 2022, and the carcass weight decreased by 20.2% compared to January 2021. Compared to the previous month, in January 2022 the slaughter decreased by 67, 5%, and the carcass weight went down by 68.8%.

As regards the slaughter of sheep and goats, the INS data show a decrease of 1.8% in January 2022 compared to January 2021, the carcass weight being by 9.3% lower. Compared to the previous month, in January 2022 the slaughter decreased by 66.5% and the carcass weight fell by 65.2%.

The slaughter of poultry went up by 1.8% in January 2022 compared to January 2021, and carcass weight increased by 0.4%, while compared to December 2021, slaughter decreased by 6.3% and the carcass weight fell by 6.2%.

The average carcass weight recorded in January 2022 was 165.1 kilograms for cattle, 89.6 kilograms for pigs, 14.7 kilograms for sheep/goats and 1.7 kilograms for poultry.