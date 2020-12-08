 
     
Cazanciuc, message on Constitution Day: International actors be responsible in respecting fundamental law in Romania

The interim Chairman of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, stated that rule of law means, firstly, respecting and defending the fundamental law and that he desires all institutional actors be responsible in respecting the provisions of the Constitution.

"Today, on Constitution Day, I wish that all institutional actors be responsible in respecting the provisions of the fundamental law in Romania. On December 8, 1991, the new Constitution of post-Revolution Romania was adopted by referendum. The rule of law means firstly respecting and defending the fundamental law!," wrote Cazanciuc, on Wednesday, on Facebook.

On December 8, 1991, the referendum regarding the adoption of the Constitution of Romania took place, bringing in a constitution that was extremely necessary after the Revolution of December 1989 that removed the communist dictatorship in Romania.

The Constitution of Romania, the first after 1989, was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 21, 1991, and was approved by national referendum on December 8, that same year, with a significant majority: of the 10,948,468 voters, 77.3 pct voted in favour, 20.49 voted against, and invalid ballots made up 2.3 pct of the total.

