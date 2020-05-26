CCIR President: We are the country where there are deaths to drought 1 km away from Danube

Romania is the country where there are deaths due to drought a kilometer away from the Danube and where, in the 21st century, agriculture is done on the basis of akathists said, on Tuesday, in a specialty conference, Mihai Daraban, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR).

"In a country with the hydrographical and hydrological basin of Romania to hear an Agriculture Minister, whoever he may be, pronouncing the word "drought" is a self-denouncement. You can't function that way. It will probably be necessary for water treatment to not cost at all, for water to be free for agriculture conditioned by advanced technologies in irrigation, so that we don't make a mockery of the water in the rivers or the groundwater," Daraban said.

In the vision of the CCIR head, the idea of production by hectare must be renounced and "absolutely everything" be bet on processing.

"I would bet absolutely everything on processing, less so on the famous production by hectare that I keep hearing of since I was born. Ultimately we can import grain if we can process them. I believe that's the gamble that we have. We must look at what we import as processed products so we can figure out where we stand. We are speaking of 507 million euro bread products, 460 million euro processed milk products, 118 million euro processed tomato products, 124 million euro processed meat products, 1.1 billion euro fruits and vegetables. Thus, these are some indicators, because on the other hand we have what's happening now in tourism. Our tourism, poor fellow, does not go over 1.4 - 1.5 pct of the GDP. And our agriculture, unfortunately, with all the efforts of production by hectare does not exceed 4 pct," said Mihai Daraban.

"We must offer a market to the farmer, because if the farmer will see that he has a market he will commensurate somehow his production," the CCIR official also said.