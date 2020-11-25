 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CCR: Amendment of law regarding system of unemployment insurance - constitutional

ccr curtea constitutionala

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected, on Wednesday, the constitutionality challenge regarding the amendment of Law no. 76/2002 regarding the system of unemployment insurance and stimulation of employment, according to AGERPRES.

"With a majority of votes, it [the CCR - e.n.] rejected, as unfounded, the constitutionality challenge formulated by deputies belonging to the Parliamentary group of the National Liberal Party [PNL] and deemed that the Law for amending and completing Law no. 76/2002 regarding the system of unemployment insurance and stimulation of employment is constitutional in regards to the critiques formulated," shows the decision's report.

PNL claimed in the challenge raised to the Constitutional Court that the increase in stages of the social reference index (ISR) does not respect the regulations for normative technique, in the sense that the regulation is unpredictable and contradictory. Thus, they stated that the principle of legal security is infringed.

The Liberals had requested the CCR deem the entire law unconstitutional.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.