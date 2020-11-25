CCR: Amendment of law regarding system of unemployment insurance - constitutional

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected, on Wednesday, the constitutionality challenge regarding the amendment of Law no. 76/2002 regarding the system of unemployment insurance and stimulation of employment, according to AGERPRES.

"With a majority of votes, it [the CCR - e.n.] rejected, as unfounded, the constitutionality challenge formulated by deputies belonging to the Parliamentary group of the National Liberal Party [PNL] and deemed that the Law for amending and completing Law no. 76/2002 regarding the system of unemployment insurance and stimulation of employment is constitutional in regards to the critiques formulated," shows the decision's report.

PNL claimed in the challenge raised to the Constitutional Court that the increase in stages of the social reference index (ISR) does not respect the regulations for normative technique, in the sense that the regulation is unpredictable and contradictory. Thus, they stated that the principle of legal security is infringed.

The Liberals had requested the CCR deem the entire law unconstitutional.