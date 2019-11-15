CCR confirms, validates result of presidential elections' first round

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) confirmed and validated, on Friday, the result of the first round of the presidential elections.

"1. It confirms and validates the result of the elections for the position of President of Romania in the first round of elections on 10 November, 2019. (...) 2. The result of the elections for the position of President of Romania in the first round of elections on 10 November, 2019 is made public. 3. The runoff of the elections for the President of Romania will be held on Sunday, 24 November, 2019, in which Mr. Klaus-Werner Iohannis and Mrs. Vasilica-Viorica Dancila will participate, in this order," reads a CCR release for AGERPRES.According to the cited source, the decision is final and generally binding.The plenum of the Constitutional Court examined the minutes on the result of the vote on 10 November, prepared by the Central Electoral Bureau on 14 November, together with the minutes of the elections prepared by the county electoral offices, the electoral offices of Bucharest's districts, the electoral bureau for the polling stations abroad, the electoral bureaus for the vote by correspondence and the electoral bureaus of the polling stations.