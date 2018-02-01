stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CCR rejects constitutionality challenge related to modification of Law on integrity in exercising public office

CCR

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Thursday rejected the constitutionality challenge related to the modification of the Law regarding integrity in exercising public function.

CCR told Agerpres that, as part of the control mechanism that precedes the promulgation of the law, with respect to the alleged unconstitutionality of the provisions of the Law on modification of the Law no. 176/2010 on integrity in exercising public offices, and on the modification and completion of the Law no. 144/2007, regarding the setting up, organization and functioning of the National Agency for Integrity (ANI), as well as on the modification and completion of some normative documents.

"After deliberations, the Constitutional Court, with a majority of votes, rejected the constitutionality challenge as unfounded, and found that the provisions of the law in question are constitutional versus the observations made," said the release.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.