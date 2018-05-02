CCR rejects notification concerning draft on modification of Referendum Law

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on Thursday rejected the notification regarding the draft on the modification of the Referendum Law, CCR sources told AGERPRES.

On April 4, USR (Save Romania Union) announced that, together with PNL (National Liberal Party) and PMP (People's Movement Party), it was going to file another constitutionality challenge with the CCR in relation to the modification and supplementation of the Law no. 3/200 on the organization and holding of referendums.



In USR's opinion, PSD (the Social Democratic Party) manipulates the public opinion and uses the citizens' initiative pretext related to the modification of the Constitution for the redefinition of family, so as to adopt a draft law that eliminates some of the Romanian President's prerogatives.



The national referendum related to the revision of the Constitution takes place in the last Sunday of the 30-day period since the adoption in Parliament of the normative act revising the Fundamental Law, with the Government being in charge with making this date public officially - as the Senate decided on March 26, while rejecting the request for reexamination of President Klaus Iohannis.



On April 4, the request for reexamination was also rejected by the Deputies Chamber, which adopted the normative act in the exact form sent for promulgation.



On April 18, it was President Iohannis' turn to announce that he wouldn't promulgate the Referendum Law in the form received by the Presidential Administration, specifying at the same time that he intended to notify the CCR in relation to this matter.



"The Referendum Law, as I received it, won't be promulgated. I have certain objections to make related to this law and I will ask for the Constitutional Court's opinion," said Iohannis