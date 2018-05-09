stiripesurse.ro

  
     
CCR rejects President Iohannis' notification on law regarding cease of the some bans for MPs

www.romanialibera.ro

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected on Thursday the notification of President Klaus Iohannis regarding the ceasing of some bans for MPs. 


According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the Plenary sitting of the CCR ruled, within the control prior to the promulgation, over the unconstitutionality objection of the provisions of the Law amending the Law No.176/2010 on integrity in the discharge of public duties, amending and supplementing the Law No.144/2007 on the establishment, organisation and operation of the National Integrity Agency (ANI), as well as for the amendment and addition of other normative acts. 

"Following deliberation, the Constitutional Court, with a majority of votes, rejected, as inadmissible, the objection of unconstitutionality," the release mentions. 

According to the same sources, the decision is final and generally binding, and it will be communicated to the President of Romania.

