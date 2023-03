CEC Bank and EximBank finance Toneli Holding, the largest egg producer in Romania

CEC Bank granted a financing of about 40 million RON to the Toneli Holding SA company, part of the Toneli Group, the largest egg producer in Romania, according to a press release from the bank.

The financing benefits from a guarantee granted by EximBank within the state aid scheme in the context of the economic crisis generated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

According to the general director of the Toneli group of companies, Toni Khoury, the company evolves year after year around the vision of being not only a market leader, but also a benchmark in terms of the production and distribution of eggs and other related products.

"For the materialization of strategic plans, we are aware that we need the support of all stakeholders and here financial institutions have a relevant role. We are honored to have with us in this ambitious journey, banks with resonance for the Romanian economy, such as CEC Bank and EximBank, partnerships that generate trust and responsibility in equal measure," declared Toni Khoury.

Toneli Holding started its egg production and distribution operations over 25 years ago. Currently, the company carries out its activities of raising young birds and production in 24 farms located in the southern part of the country, in the counties of Giurgiu, Teleorman, Ialomita, Dambovita, Arges, in over 150 production halls.AGERPRES(