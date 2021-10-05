Censure motion/Citu: All scenarios are on the table; We will negotiate on projects with everyone

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that after the vote on the censure motion "all options are on the table" and that the PNL will negotiate "on projects" with everyone.

Asked with whom the PNL will make the majority, Florin Citu replied: "With those who are not more socialist than socialists and more extreme than extremists".

He also stressed that the decision belongs to the National Liberal Party.

"When we have a PNL decision, we will come with it and present it publicly. All the options, after today's vote, are on the table. All the scenarios are on the table. (...) We will negotiate on projects with everyone", he said.

On the other hand, when asked if it is possible to recreate a coalition with USR PLUS, Citu reminded that a decision of the PNL Executive Bureau does not allow the government together with those who support the motion.

"It is a decision of the PNL Executive Bureau not to have any more discussions regarding the government with the party that votes today together with PSD and AUR," he said.

Asked if, as PNL chair, he will make a nomination for the position of prime minister, if the censure motion is adopted, Citu replied that there will be a discussion in the party.

"We will have a discussion in PNL and we will see what decision we come up with. (...) PNL will go with its own strategy to consultations, when the consultations will take place. We do not know what the PSD-USR-AUR coalition wants to do. That is their business," he said.