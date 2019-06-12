 
     
Censure motion, filed in Parliament; to be read at 15:00hrs

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
viorica dancila parlament

The censure motion against the Government was filed in Parliament and is going to be read in Parliament's plenary meeting on Wednesday at 15:00, Chamber Secretary Lia Olguta Vasilescu announced.

AGERPRES

