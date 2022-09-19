Center for Ukrainian children and their mothers, at Bucharest's Romexpo complex

World Vision Romania will inaugurate on Tuesday, at Bucharest's Romexpo complex, a center that will offer educational and recreational activities for Ukrainian children, preschoolers and students, as well as English and Romanian courses, psychological, legal and occupational counseling for their mothers.

According to a press release from World Vision Romania sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the "Happy Bubble" center has an area of approximately 80 square meters. It can host up to 40 children daily. The planned activities are aimed at both preschoolers and pupils of all ages and include courses in mathematics, English, programming, personal development workshops, drawing and dancing. For the mothers of the beneficiary children, the center organizes English and Romanian courses, psychological and legal counseling and for integration into the labor market. Beneficiaries will also be provided with lunch, told Agerpres.

A first center of this kind was opened in May by World Vision in the Tei Student Sports Cultural Complex in Bucharest, with the support of Deloitte. Approximately 100 mothers and children benefited from over 500 hours of activities offered in the first three months after the inauguration.