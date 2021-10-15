Ceremony dedicated to centenial of birth of King Mihai I: scholarships, orders and decorations granted by Crown Custodian

A ceremony dedicated to the anniversary of the centennial of the birth of King Mihai I of Romania, within which a series of scholarships, certificate of Royal Supplier and several orders and royal decorations were granted to certain people, institutions and companies in Romania and abroad took place on Friday evening, in the Throne Room of the Royal Palace.

The Crown Custodian of Romania, Margareta, has given out, during the debut of the event, the "King Ferdinand I" scholarship to Dumitru Stoica and the "Queen Mary" scholarship to Elena Malanici, both students at the State University in Moldova.

Furthermore, the "King Mihai I" and "Queen Ana" scholarships were granted to two students with the Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) in Bucharest, Mihai Macovei and Ana-Maria Magdalena Popescu, and also to two students from the Agrarian State University in Moldova, Nicolai Ursatii and Ana Vadanescu.

A series of royal orders and decorations were offered by Her Majesty Margareta to people and institutions from our country and abroad, as follows:

* The Cross of the Royal House of Romania: Daniel Angelescu, Gabriel Badea Paun, Doina Gradea; Ioan Silviu Lefter, the Corneliu Coposu Foundation, His Holiness Macarie, Bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of Northern Europe, with headquarters in Stockholm; ambassador Ovidiu Dranga.

* The Romanian Crown Custodian Medal: Shajjad Rizvi, founder of the Little People Romania foundation.

- The Royal Medal for Loyalty: Marlene A. Eilers Koenig; the Arts Academic High school in Chisinau; the National Atheneum in Iasi and Ion Tuca, director of the house of Her Majesty Margareta, the Romanian Crown Custodian.

During the ceremony, the Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu and Princess Maria have granted a series of High Patronage certificates to organizations and annual events in our country (the Memoire et histoire des tombes roumaines en France association, The Royal Club of Physicians, Ploiesti Jazz Festival, Romanian Hospitality Awards, the Military Tradition Association and Children in Distress Association).

Furthermore, the Crown Custodian also offered and renewed the certificate of Royal Supplier to some companies and persons.