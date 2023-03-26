CFR Calatori head:Pledging responsibility for any human error,yet not for system's chronic underfunding

Traian Preoteasa, general manager of rail passenger public service operator CFR Calatori, said on Sunday that he will take responsibility for any of the company's employees' "action or failure to act" which an ongoing investigation might determine as having triggered Saturday's train accident in Galati, but not for the chronic underfunding of the railway system over the last 30 years.

"I will take responsibility for the action or failure to act of any CFR Calatori employee found as faulty by the investigation bodies and which could have resulted in avoiding this drama that caused the death of our colleague. However, I cannot assume the chronic underfunding of the railway system over the last 30 years. Deeply saddened, I offer my condolences to the bereaved family and all the necessary support in these difficult times!," the head of CFR Calatori said in a release.

On the evening of March 25 an accident happened in the Galati rail station as an engine hit a passenger car during coupling maneuvers, allegedly due to the failure of the engine's braking system. Four were injured, including the train conductor, a 53-year-old woman with more than 15 years of experience, who subsequently died at the hospital. The engine and the passenger car were also damaged, told Agerpres.

The causes of the accident will be determined by an investigation team, CFR Calatori informed.

Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu asked the railway company to promptly communicate the relevant information to the public opinion. "There will be an investigation into this railway accident. I asked the general manager of CFR Calatori to urgently present explanations and come up with solutions for such situations to never happen again," Grindeanu said in a statement.