CFR Calatori supplemented capacity of trains by 44,000 seats at week end

CFR Calatori, the passenger carry arm of the national rail operator CFR, informs that 100 trains are running this weekend with supplemented capacity, which means over 44,000 seats only in these CFR Calatori trains, the company informs.

According to the quoted source, the leadership of CFR Calatori decided to supplement the number of seats all throughout the week and especially on weekends when the demands is much higher. The supplementation was made punctually where dispatch noted a high increase."We are generalizing the supplementation started two weeks ago on the Prahova Valley, continued in Moldova and then in all areas of the country, which are crowded on weekend. What firstly seemed as a happy exception, resulting from the ideas and enthusiasm of our teams of specialists from around the country, is rapidly transforming into a system. A system that will apply weekly to achieve the maximum from the modest park we have at this moment, following two simple objectives: as many happy travelers transported and higher earnings for the company," said Dan M. Costescu, the general director of CFR Calatori.Friday and Saturday additional carriages were added to all trains on crowded routes. For example, routes IR 1623 Bucharest - Sibiu (578 seats as compared to 310 on a usual day), IR 1586 Constanta - Brasov (688 seats compared to 366 on a usual day), IR 1594 Craiova - Bucharest (764 seats as compared to 478 on a usual day) or IR 1744 Baia Mare - Timisoara (220 seats compared to 110 on a usual day).The maximum traffic volume is recorded on Sundays, reason for which the number of seats was doubled also today, February 9, on all crowded routes in the country.For today, CFR Calatori managed to introduce an additional 260 carriages for trains for which the dispatch noted a high demand. For example the IR 12538 trains leaves Cluj Napoca towards Bucharest North today with 482 seats as compared to 190 on a usual day. The IR 1732, Galati - Brasov has today more carriages and 120 additional seats. And IR 1752 Suceava - Bucharest North has its capacity doubled, reaching 780 seats.Furthermore, the supplementation of carriages on the Prahova Valley continues to the necessary number estimated in real time from dispatch.The composition of all trains was done depending on the estimated volume of travelers, CFR Calatori mentions. If the demand varies, the company will adapt adequately the length of the trains. Travelers are asked to follow the online timetable or request information from ticket offices.