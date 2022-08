CFR Cluj dramatically qualified for the Europa Conference League football groups, after defeating Slovenian team NK Maribor with a score of 1-0 (0-0), on Thursday evening, at the Dr. Constantin Radulescu stadium in central-western Cluj-Napoca, during the second leg of the play-off.

After 0-0 in the first leg, CFR won in Gruia, through a spectacular goal scored by Croatian Lovro Cvek (90).

AGERPRES