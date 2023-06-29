Chamber: EU funded projects for children with parents abroad, 20,000 children to be helped (CultMin Turcan)

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday a legislative act by which local and central public institutions, together with educational institutions/units, family doctors, hospitals, non-governmental organisations, religious institutions will be able to initiate projects with European, local or national funds to support children whose parents are working abroad.

The draft law complements Law 272/2004 so that local and central public institutions, together with educational institutions/units, family doctors, hospitals, non-governmental organisations accredited as social service providers carrying out activities in the field of child protection, recognised organisations and religious institutions, as well as other entities eligible for European funding will have the right to initiate and manage projects with European, local or national funds to help children through the difficult period when parents are working abroad.

"Central and local public administration authorities, accredited social service providers, legally recognised religious denominations and any other public or private institutions with responsibilities in the field of education, health and child protection may initiate projects aimed at children with parents working abroad and the persons responsible for their upbringing and care during their parents' absence, depending on their needs, from the following funding sources: a) the state budget or, where appropriate, local budgets, within the limit of the revenue and expenditure budgets provided for that purpose; b) European funds. The relevant ministries have the obligation to cooperate with the managing authorities in drawing up guidelines for applicants for calls for projects financed by European funds for children with parents working abroad and for persons responsible for their upbringing and care during their parents' absence," reads the draft law.

Culture Minister Raluca Turcan, National Liberal Party (PNL) MP, said that 150 million euros of European funds will reach children whose parents have gone abroad to work.

"This is a draft law that I initiated together with other fellow parliamentarians, because there are tens of thousands of children in Romania - possibly even up to 150,000 - whose parents have gone abroad to work. They need real support when their parents are away. Thus, with this law we give the right to public institutions, schools, hospitals, NGOs and religious institutions to attract European funding and run special programmes for these children. Thus, starting with autumn we can help at least 20,000 children. Children left at home, after their parents have gone abroad to work, deprived of affection and supervision, are exposed to several risks: dropping out of school, self-isolation, emotional and behavioural disorders, risk of getting sick, risk of getting involved with a bad company (drugs, alcohol, etc.)," Turcan wrote on Facebook.

She mentioned that during her mandate as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour, together with the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, she supported specific programmes to help children, including children whose parents went abroad to work.

"Several million euros from European funds have already been directed to several non-governmental organisations. Through these projects children will be able to benefit from educational services, psychological support, after-school programmes, vocational counselling, school supplies and clothes and other types of projects to help them integrate at school and in the community. It is a crucial investment in tomorrow's Romania, in children at high risk of dropping out of school, psychological disorders and common diseases," added Raluca Turcan.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.