Chamber: Indirect VAT exemptions for NGOs building or rehabilitating hospitals

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday a bill according to which indirect VAT exemptions will be granted to non-profit organisations that carry out activities of construction, modernisation, rehabilitation of hospitals and healthcare device equipment.

The draft law, which amends the Tax Code, aims to grant an indirect VAT exemption for non-profit organisations that carry out activities of construction, modernisation, rehabilitation of hospitals and their provision with medical equipment, articles and devices.

According to the legislative initiative, the supply of prostheses and their accessories, with the exception of dental prostheses exempt from tax, as well as the supply of orthopaedic products, are also exempt from tax.

The bill was initiated by the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) group in the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, and was adopted by the Senate, while the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.

