Chamber of Deputies/IntMin Bode requests rescheduling of debate on simple motion submitted against him

The Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, informed the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday that he cannot come to the plenary for the debate and vote on the simple motion submitted by the Save Romanian Union (USR) and the Right Force against him and requested its rescheduling, told Agerpres.

"I am asking you to reschedule this debate for the week of October 17-21, considering the fact that during October 11 I am engaged in a series of activities with foreign officials, and starting from Wednesday I will be in Belgium, respectively Luxembourg, for activities on the sidelines of the Council of the European Union in the format of Justice and Internal Affairs. I mention the fact that one of the events scheduled for October 11 concerns the signing of the contract for the purchase of multi-role ships by the IGSU," Bode wrote in the request to address the Permanent Office of the Chamber of Deputies.