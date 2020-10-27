Chamber of Deputies - most parties to vote in favor of DNA's request in Banicioiu's case

National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies will vote in favor of National Anticorruption Directorate's (DNA) request to carry out the criminal investigation against deputy Nicolae Banicioiu, the leader of the liberal group, Florin Roman, announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

The Save Romania Union (USR) deputies will vote openly on Tuesday, also "for" lifting Nicolae Banicioiu's immunity, the group leader, Catalin Drula, announced in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies.

The People's Movement Party (PMP) will vote openly with balls in favor of the DNA's request regarding the approval of the criminal investigation of the deputy Nicolae Banicioiu, the deputy leader of this parliamentary group, Ionut Simionca announced on Tuesday.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputies will also vote in favor of lifting Nicolae Banicioiu's immunity, the group's leader, Alfred Simonis, declared on Tuesday, in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will vote for lifting the immunity of deputy Nicolae Banicioiu, the leader of this parliamentary group, Benedek Zacharie announced on Tuesday.

Deputies secretly vote with ballots on DNA's request.

The DNA requested the approval of the criminal investigation in the case of Nicolae Banicioiu, former Minister of Health, for committing the crimes of influence peddling and taking bribes in a continuous form.

The legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies gave an opinion for the lifting of Banicioiu's parliamentary immunity.