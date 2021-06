The simple motion initiated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, was rejected on Tuesday by the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies.

There were 143 votes in favor, 171 against and one abstention.

On Monday, the deputies debated the motion entitled "Cristian Ghinea - from zero to the abyss", signed by 82 deputies from PSD.