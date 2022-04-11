 
     
Chamber of Deputies rejects USR simple motion against Environment Minister

Tanczos Barna

The Chamber of Deputies has rejected, on Monday, the simple motion filed by the Save Romania Union (USR) against Environment Minister Tanczos Barna.

There were 83 votes "in favour", 186 votes "against" and one abstention, Agerpres.ro informs.

