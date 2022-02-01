Chamber of Deputies sees establishment of parliamentary group of independent right-wing deputies

Deputy Violeta Alexandru announced, on Tuesday, in the plenum, the establishment of the parliamentary group of independent right-wing deputies, which will also contain former chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban.

"On the basis of article 13 of the Rules of the Chamber of Deputies, together with my colleagues, (...) we established the parliamentary group of independent right-wing deputies," Violeta Alexandru announced.

She recalled that a decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) stipulates "clearly" that it is not contrary to the Constitution to establish a new parliamentary group during the course of the legislature, with the condition it does not represent in Parliament mandates obtained in elections.

"It's not our case. We resigned from the PNL. We are not members of any other political formation, namely we are not members under some banner that ran, that lost the elections. (...) We have no political affiliation at this time," Violeta Alexandru explained.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, informed that the agenda of the session of the Standing Bureaus had the request to establish a new group, which was directed to the Legal Committee.

The leader of PNL deputies, Gabriel Andronache, claimed that certain provisions of the rules and CCR decisions are falsely invoked. In his opinion, there are many judiciary arguments to oppose the establishment of such a group, Agerpres.ro informs.

In reply, Violeta Alexandru said that there is no procedure to request a point of view from the Legal Committee in the rules.

The former chairman of the PNL Ludovic Orban announced, on Monday, the establishment, in the Chamber of Deputies, of a parliamentary group of independent right-wing deputies, mentioning that it will have 13 MPs, with Violeta Alexandru as leader.