Chamber Speaker - emergency meeting with Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of Ukraine in Romania

The situation generated by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was the topic of an emergency meeting of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, with the Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Ukraine in Romania, Paun Rohovei.

"I had an emergency meeting with Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in Romania, Mr. Paun Rohovei, in the context of the situation caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. What is happening now in Ukraine is a real drama, and this irrational and disproportionate attack of Russia will have to receive a proportionate response from the international democratic community," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He announced that Parliament will support all the steps taken by the Romanian state in managing this crisis, including the humanitarian assistance and support that our country will provide to Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We are fully in solidarity with Ukraine, with the citizens of Ukraine and with the Romanians who live there," Ciolacu added.