Chamber to consider simple motion against Minister Stefan in plenary sitting

A simple motion called "You can tell the National Liberal Party (PNL) government by the beam!" against Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration Ion Stefan will be debated on today starting at 16:00hrs at a plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.

In the simple motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) asking for his resignation Stefan is accused of misrepresentations in public documents, "not yet investigated by the relevant bodies, for reasons difficult to understand.""If the great playwright Ion Luca Caragiale had lived today, he would certainly have found in Minister 'Grinda' [beam] an inexhaustible source of inspiration for his comedies in which he captured so well the vices, impotence, pride and arrogance of the Romanian political class. (...) This simple motion aims to highlight the most important negative aspects that marked the tenure of Minister Ion Stefan and that are already very strong reasons for his dismissal or resignation from the leadership of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration," reads the motion.According to PSD, Stefan started his term "with misrepresentation, hence his well-known nickname of Minister 'Beam'; ironically, the minister has become better known by his nickname than by his real name."In the opinion of the Social Democrats, "the integrity problems of the minister are not only manifested in his wealth declarations. They are elevated to the rank of state policy, as can be seen in the vision of the reorganisation minister of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration."The motion will be put to up for a vote at a plenary sitting on Wednesday.