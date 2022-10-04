Chamber to vote on simple motion against IntMin Bode next Tuesday

A simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode will be debated and voted on next week in the Tuesday meeting, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies has decided, told Agerpres.

Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader Ionut Mosteanu told a plenary session of the Chamber on Tuesday about the tabling of the simple motion called: "Safety and trust or debauchery and theft? Minister Bode must answer for the disaster he has created."

USR and the Right Force floor groups in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday tabled the simple motion asking Bode to step down considering what they call the minister's failure to reform the Interior Ministry (MAI) and the "greatest success" of his tenure "a rigged tender for the purchase of 600 BMWs."