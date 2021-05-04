 
     
Chief campaign coordinator Gheorghita to join COVID-19 vaccination marathon in Bucharest

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Valeriu Gheorghiță

Chief coordinator of the COVID-19 mass immunisation campaign in Romania Valeriu Gheorghita will be one of the doctors to administer COVID-19 vaccines at an immunisation marathon in Bucharest on Friday, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We know that a series of vaccination marathon events are held in several counties in the country. The first marathon will take place in Bucharest May 7- 9, at the two already announced venues: Sala Palatului and the National Library. There are 50 vaccination offices. The vaccine to be distributed comes from the Pfizer company. There are 1,000 volunteers registered for this event. I, myself, will be there and give vaccinations on Friday at Sala Palatului," Gheorghita announced on Tuesday at a news conference.

