Children transferred to Marie Curie Hospital following electrical transformer fire are in good condition (HealthMin)

The children transferred from Nicolae Robanescu Hospital to Marie Curie Hospital following Tuesday night's fire are in good condition and are waiting to be moved back as soon as possible, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Wednesday after a visit with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to Marie Curie Hospital in Bucharest.

He recalled that these are children with disabilities who need rehabilitation procedures and for whom every day of treatment is important.

The fire broke out at a transformer in the yard of the Nicolae Robanescu Hospital.

According to the minister, the transformer that exploded was installed by a company approved by the distributor and was under warranty. He also said that half of the Robanescu Hospital currently has electricity from its own generator, with only the outpatient part lacking electricity supply. The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has sent a generator to allow the electricity supply of the entire building.

According to Rafila, no major damage was reported as a result of the fire.

"There is no major damage, it concerns the bunker in which this transformer was closed, there is relatively little damage to the facade of the adjacent building, the gutters, the plaster outside, there is no other damage, the important thing is to resume work as soon as possible," the minister said.

Asked if other hospitals should be checked, Alexandru Rafila said that the Ministry of Health does not have specialised teams to check electrical equipment.

In his turn, a representative of the Nicolae Robanescu Hospital said that 11 of the transferred patients have gone home, while 75 remained hospitalized.AGERPRES