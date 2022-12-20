CHRISTMAS2022/ Sibiu: Hand-painted chocolate bauble - a sweet gift for your loved ones

Hand-painted chocolate baubles represent the sweet surprise that the employees of a factory in Cisnadie offer around the holidays. For the first time, they hand-paint chocolate orbs, on which personalized messages are written or the name of the person who is to receive them as a gift. Those who don't want to decorate their tree with unique edible baubles can order pralines, Santa Claus figurines, gnomes, snowmen, even angels and candles, told Agerpres.

"For the winter holidays, for the coming Christmas, we have added a new product to our collection, which is called hand-painted chocolate baubles. In fact, it is the replica of the orbs which we put on the tree. With a little effort, these orbs can be hung in the Christmas tree. They weigh 30 grams per piece, the presentation comes in a box with two different orbs. There are six painted models. The price of a box with two baubles is between 15 and 19 lei per piece, depending on the finishes which are added to the respective orb," factory Manager Florin Balan stated.

According to him, there are six types of baubles and for the most picky customers, they can also be made from organic chocolate.

"We tried to satisfy all tastes in terms of chocolate and design. We tried to use all types of chocolate, we also have the possibility to make [orbs] from organic dark chocolate, depending on the requirements of each customer. What have we tried to do? Besides having a variety of chocolates to use inside, and the graphics to be different, their design to look as attractive as possible. They are empty inside, but they can be filled with surprises such as those in fortune cookie, but that is up to what the customers tell us," the chocolatier explained.

Similar to regular orbs, the chocolate ones remind us of our childhood years in terms of classic design. Red, white, chocolate or silver, printed with snowflakes, with the greeting "Merry Christmas!" or the name of the one who receives them as a gift, the chocolate baubles can be hung on the tree, after which they can be consumed.

The customers' reaction to these products is very good, as the chocolatier from Cisnadie says.

"Customers demand what we have accustomed them to over time: figurines that are made of very good chocolate, a chocolate that does not contain a lot of sugar, a chocolate that is organic as much as possible and as much as this selection allows us, and models that are very attractive. It is very true the fact that we produce by hand and the artisan gives our product a rather high degree of uniqueness. If you look at each figurine, you will see that there is the touch of the person who works on that respective figurine. As each person is different from the other, the figurines are different, as well. And we can go as far as a clear customization: messages written on chocolate for various occasions, for anniversaries, as you saw on the orbs - 'Merry Christmas!'," Florin Balan pointed out.

There are customers who choose to order chocolate angels in this period.

"The angel with the candle is not only for Christmas, but we use it in different events, because the candle has the symbol we all know and is a biblical symbol and holds more faith, and here we meet the wishes of some clients, who have this more sober part of the celebration," Balan said.

For a quarter of a century, the Cisnadie chocolate factory has stood out on the Romanian market with unique products. This year, many of these get delivered not only in the country, but also abroad, especially in the UK.

"I know that [our products] have reached all continents. More recently, we have collaborations with the UK and our products went to personalities from the UK," the chocolatier said.

Those who can't afford a one-meter tall Santa Claus figurine can settle for a Santa Claus boot, made of chocolate, filled with pralines, because, after all, the holidays are about giving. Chocolate was considered a liquor of the gods, it being known that this word comes from the Aztec "xocoatl," which referred to a bitter drink prepared from cocoa beans, and the Latin name of the cocoa tree, Theobroma cacao, means "food of the gods ", according to www.chocolate.org website.