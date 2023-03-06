 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Cigarette black market stands at 8.1 pct of the total consumption in January

newsweek.ro
tigari contrabanda

The cigarette black market was in January 2023 at 8.1% of the total consumption, up by 1.3 percentage points compared to November 2022, when it was at 6.8%, registering the largest increase in the last two years, shows the data published by the research company Novel Research.

"In January 2023, the black market grew nationally by more than 1 p.p. compared to November 2022. The biggest increase in smuggling is recorded in the Northeast, by 8.8 p.p. to 27.9%, the region thus continuing to be the most affected by the illegal trade in cigarettes. An increase of 1.5 p.p. is also noted in the south, up to 4%. From the point of view of the origin of the products on the black market, the Duty Free category holds the largest share in January 2023, of 40%, up by 1.3 p.p. compared to November 2022. "Cheap Whites" registers a slight decrease, by 0.7 p.p., to 32.3%. The share of products originating from Moldova decreases by 1 .5 p.p., to 13.1%, while those from Ukraine and Serbia are at a relatively constant level," said Marian Marcu, Director General of Novel Research.

In 2021, tobacco companies transferred over 19.85 billion RON to the state budget, an increase of 13% compared to 2020.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.