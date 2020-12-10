Cimpean (CERT-RO): EU Cyber Center in Bucharest, hub of innovation, research, collaboration in cybersecurity for Member States

The EU's Cyber Center in Bucharest will initiate and run numerous European-funded programs and projects and will be a catalyst for cybersecurity innovation, research and collaboration for member states, Dan Cimpean, General Director of Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO).

"Romania has carefully prepared its candidacy for the EU Cyber Center and has managed to decisively win a very fierce competition with other countries with significant investments and experience in cyber, such as Belgium, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland or Spain. It has been an intense team effort in recent months to bring this EU Cyber Center to Bucharest. It has been proven that several state institutions with responsibilities in the field can work very pragmatically and effectively to achieve a common, strategic goal for Romania. The EU Cyber Center will initiate and carry out numerous programs and projects financed with European funds and will be a catalyst for innovation, research and collaboration in the field of cybersecurity for EU member states We are looking forward to the inauguration of the Center and we would like a massive, active participation of the Romanian state's institutions, private companies and universities in the cyber programs and projects that this center will carry out," said Cimpean.

The CERT-RO official specified that the hosting in Bucharest of the European Cybersecurity Competence Center represents an attestation of the potential and the level of expertise that the Romanian specialists have in this field.

"Until yesterday's historic decision in Brussels, our country did not host any EU agencies. The vote to host the European Cybersecurity Competence Center in Bucharest is a resounding result for Romania and a recognition at European level of the role that our country has, of the confidence regarding the level of expertise of the Romanian specialists in this field. At the same time, it is an important signal that the field of cyber security has become a priority for the Romanian state, for Romania, but also an attestation of the potential and the level of expertise that our specialists have in this top field," underlined the head of CERT-RO .

Romania will host, in Bucharest, the European Cybersecurity Competence Center, being the first structure of the European Union (EU) to be based in our country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Thursday.

According to the MAE, the Cyber Center will be "a key structure" in the context of EU-wide efforts to shape a European cybersecurity ecosystem. The center will play an important role in supporting the creation of links between public and private actors in the field, the academia and the EU industry, while also ensuring coordination between the national cybersecurity centers in the Member States.

The center will also act to stimulate research and technological innovation in order to strengthen cyber security within the European Union, being the main body for managing European funds available through the two programs relevant to the sector - Digital Europe and Horizon Europe.