Ciolacu: At Romania's turning point, PSD has no other political solution but rule with PNL

The political solution of a government that includes both the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "the only one" at this turning point for Romania, said on Friday the chairman of the Social-Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, who stressed that if the "war" between the two major parties continues, it will create a new political crisis and will trigger early elections.

"I had a first meeting with Mr. Florin Citu, the chairman of the PNL. I am firmly convinced that, from this moment on, both my colleague and I will be under siege by people who have other priorities, by those who will try to prove to us that the direction in which we have started is not the right one. Each of us knows what we did wrong. I'm sorry, I really am, you people are more wrong, because you've been in power. I want to assure you of my good faith and, after yesterday's discussion, of Chairman Florin Citu's good faith, as well. We're past the point of having calculated the polls, the percentages, the positions. I believe that at this turning point for Romania we have no other political solution. If we continue the war between the two big parties of Romania next year, in March, we will talk about a new political crisis, we will talk, categorically, about early elections and do not think that those who want to dominate this country by the division of the Romanians will stop here," said Ciolacu, at the "National Top of Private Companies in Romania" event, organized by the National Council of SMEs in Romania.

He said that he is getting involved in this project only with the active involvement of the social partners in the governing act.

"I assume this project, I hope we succeed in achieving it, but, definitely, I will only engage in this project together with the social partners in an active way, in the governing act," the PSD leader said.

Marcel Ciolacu criticized the fact that SMEs were not included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the government, despite the requests made in this regard, both by the PSD and by the SMEs representatives.

"Notwithstanding, for me and my colleagues, supporting Romanian companies continues to be a strategic priority. These days we have prepared together with our specialists the programme of the 100 urgent measures for the future Government. We have allocated a consistent chapter to the solutions to support the activity of SMEs, because we believe that this is the right way for our country's economy to overcome this difficult situation," the PSD leader said.