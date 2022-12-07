Ciolacu: European right must convince Austrian chancellor that Romania deserves to join

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President, Marcel Ciolacu, declared that the European right must take responsibility to the end and convince the Austrian chancellor by Thursday that Romania deserves to join the Schengen area.

"The European right must take responsibility to the end and convince the Austrian chancellor by tomorrow that Romania deserves to be in Schengen, as the other European political families have done. In such moments we see who Romania's true friends are. The double standard is not and will never be a European value. However, it is encouraging that two of Europe's most important social democratic leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, are these days in the vanguard of diplomatic efforts to convince Austria to change its position in favor of Romania," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He added that it is clear that if Romania achieves a positive result, this is also due to "the sustained actions of the European social-democratic family, in which the PSD is a respected and powerful voice".

"But more is needed! I would like the representatives of all the parties in Romania to be united by tomorrow to support the cause of our country in their political families," the PSD leader said. AGERPRES