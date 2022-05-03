Ciolacu: 'I am honored to have taken over the leadership of the PRO-America group in Parliament'

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Tuesday that he is honored to have taken over the leadership of the PRO-America group in Parliament at a time when the Strategic Partnership with the USA is at the highest level and on the same day the friendship groups with the Russian Federation and Belarus were disbanded.

"I am honored to have taken over the leadership of the PRO-America group in Parliament at a time when the Strategic Partnership with the United States is at its highest level and on the same day that we disbanded the friendship groups with the Russian Federation and Belarus. I will continue to share Romania's foreign and security policy vision, which is based on the three pillars: EU membership, its role in the NATO alliance and its Strategic Partnership with the United States," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that he would follow without hesitation the path chosen 30 years ago, "that of a strong member of the transatlantic community", which contributes significantly to its security and prosperity.

"My goals as Chairman of the PRO-America Group will be to create a business and investment-friendly environment by: enhancing the predictability and transparency of tax legislation, ensuring a stable and transparent legislative framework that benefits the national economy and investors, and identifying new opportunities for American investment (for example in energy)," Ciolacu added.