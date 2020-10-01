Ciolacu, on situation at Sector 1: We will file complaint to General Prosecutor's Office

The Social democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday that he will file a complaint with the General Prosecutor's Office, referring especially to the situation in Sector 1, appreciating that "there are dozens of violations" of the electoral legislation, according to Agerpres.

"Anyway, it is curious. Where the PNL [National Liberal Party] won, the recount is accepted, where the PSD submits a request, it is not accepted. (...)," Ciolacu declared at the PSD headquarters.

Asked if, procedurally, he will go to a Prosecutor's Office with a complaint, Ciolacu said: "Definitely we will file a complaint to the General Prosecutor's Office".

He mentioned that he has a meeting with representatives of the PSD leadership and with lawyers, in which a series of decisions will be made.

Mayor Dan Tudorache announced on Thursday that he would ask the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) to resume local elections in Sector 1 on the grounds of fraud, claiming that a bag of votes was removed from the Electoral Bureau's storage room, although this is not allowed.

He said on Wednesday, after the BEC rejected his request to cancel the elections in this administrative area, that he was waiting for the decision of the Sector Electoral Bureau on his request to recount the votes. Subsequently, a television station broadcast images in which several people would temper with the ballot sacks in a room of the Electoral Bureau of Sector 1.