Ciolacu: PSD agrees with rotation system for PM; we are waiting for PNL to decide

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, at the end of negotiations with representatives of PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) and minorities, that the Social Democrats had agreed on a rotation of prime ministers and it was the Liberals' turn to make a decision in this regard.

"At the moment, there is this decision of PSD, that we agree with the rotation. We also expect a decision from PNL in this regard. And, after there is a decision that PNL also accepts the rotation, then we will negotiate and decide. However, I think that the parliamentary weights matter the most in a negotiation. (...) PSD is ready to carry out all possible negotiations in order to unblock this situation," said the Social Democrat leader, at the Parliament Palace.