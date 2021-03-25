Ciolacu: PSD is capable to assume power in full sanitary, economic crisis

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is capable to return to power in the midst of a sanitary and economic crisis, the PSD Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday in Botosani.

He told a press conference that the social democrats have specialists in the health field that are able to manage the current health crisis, nominating Alexandru Rafila, Adrian Streinu Cercel, Leonard Azamfirei and Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu.

"PSD is ready at any time and has the necessary specialists to govern at any time of the day and night and to assume this governing. (...) PSD is capable and assumes a government in full sanitary and economic crisis," Ciolacu said.At the same time, the social democrat leader stressed that the current Parliament "no longer represents reality," saying that if elections were held tomorrow, the structure of the Legislature would change significantly."I do not want to contradict the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, who once said that the Parliament no longer reflects the reality. I officially announce him that, three months after the return of his government, the Parliament no longer represents the reality. If we go to the polls tomorrow, we will have another structure of the Parliament. Things have returned very quickly," Ciolacu said.On Thursday, the PSD leader had a meeting with the social democrat mayors from Botosani County. He was accompanied by the general secretary of PSD, Paul Stanescu, and by the PSD first vice-president Gabriela Firea.