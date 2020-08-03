 
     
Ciolacu: PSD won't budge an inch; doubling allowances is a necessity

Acting Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that PSD will continue to put pressure on the government to implement laws passed by Parliament and promulgated by President Iohannis, noting that doubling child allowances "is not a whim, it's a necessity."

In a Facebook post, he says Romanians must know that there is money to double the allowances.

"PSD won't budge an inch. We will continue to put pressure on this failed government so that the laws voted by Parliament and promulgated by President Iohannis are enacted. And the National Liberal Party (PNL) and their cynical government must understand that doubling the allowances is not a whim, but a necessity. Increasing the allowances by 20% is no doubling. Romanians must know that there is money, but only for the thefts of this government of thieves and incompetents!" reads Ciolacu's post.

