Ciolacu, Sassoli: We support increase in cohesion funds, correct implementation of common agricultural policy

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting in Brussels on Monday with the President of the European Parliament, David Maria Sassoli, on the topic of the European budget.

"I continued the series of today's meetings with a constructive discussion that I had with Mr. David Maria Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, on the European budget. We support an increase in cohesion funds and a correct implementation of the common agricultural policy. I underscored the determination of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] to work closely with the current leadership of the European Parliament on the main European issues," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that he invited Sassoli to visit Romania and hold a speech before Parliament's joint plenary session, and he accepted.

Marcel Ciolacu is on Monday and Tuesday on a visit to Brussels, on which occasion he has several meetings with European leaders.