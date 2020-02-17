 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu, Sassoli: We support increase in cohesion funds, correct implementation of common agricultural policy

Marcel Ciolacu

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting in Brussels on Monday with the President of the European Parliament, David Maria Sassoli, on the topic of the European budget.

"I continued the series of today's meetings with a constructive discussion that I had with Mr. David Maria Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, on the European budget. We support an increase in cohesion funds and a correct implementation of the common agricultural policy. I underscored the determination of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] to work closely with the current leadership of the European Parliament on the main European issues," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that he invited Sassoli to visit Romania and hold a speech before Parliament's joint plenary session, and he accepted.

Marcel Ciolacu is on Monday and Tuesday on a visit to Brussels, on which occasion he has several meetings with European leaders.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.