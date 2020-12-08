Ciolacu:PSD must give prime minister, I sent President Constitution copy as yardstick to fulfill Romanians' will

Chairman of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, claims that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has to give the prime minister, stating that, on Constitution Day, he has sent to the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, a copy of the Fundamental Law "to serve him as necessary yardstick to fulfill the will of Romanians", according to AGERPRES.

"PSD must be in the government and give the prime minister! Today, on Constitution Day, I sent President Iohannis a copy of Romania's Fundamental Law so that he might have the necessary yardstick to fulfill the will of Romanians," Ciolacu wrote on Tuesday on Facebook.

PSD won the parliamentary elections with 30.13% of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.69% for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which garnered 25.58% for the Senate and 25.18% for the Chamber of Deputies, after the centralization of the minutes from 96.43% of the polling stations, according to Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) data.