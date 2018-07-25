Ciolos about possible presidential bid: I am ready to take up any decision the party will take

Founding chairman of the Romania Together Movement Dacian Ciolos said Wednesday about his possible bid in the 2019 presidential election that he is ready to take up any decision that the party will take, to promote its principles and values, as well as its political agenda.

"Our main objective is, on the one hand, to use all the choices we have over the next two years to promote the political project that we are proposing to the Romanians and we will use all the choices for that, but at the same time it is essential to us that the future president of Romania be a president who shares the values and principles that we share, which we believe are good for Romania and we will contribute by the best solution. Starting from this principle, from these ideas, we will decide on the best solution. As I said we will discuss whether there will be our own candidate or a candidate to endorse. As far as I am concerned, I am ready to take up whatever decision the party will take to be able to promote the principles and values in which it believes and its political agenda," Ciolos told a debate in Satu Mare.He said that it is still to be decided whether the movement will file its own list of candidates for the next European elections or join the list of other parties."Towards the end of the autumn we will decide what the most effective way to get people to vote is, to support this political project, meaning whether the best way is to run on our own or enter an alliance. It depends a lot on the discussions we will have with potential partners, and first of all with the Save Romania Union USR, with which we have already discussed for a few months, but we also talk about how those we want to vote for and whose endorsement we want will perceive how we can participate," Ciolos said.The former prime minister said that there are some prepared people for the elections to the European Parliament and their designation will be made through a democratic process inside the party.