Ciolos: Citu can no longer lead a government in which there is also USR PLUS

The co-chairman of USR PLUS, the MEP Dacian Ciolos, declared on Tuesday in Timisoara, that Florin Citu can no longer be the prime minister of a government of which his party should be part, even if the liberal wins the PNL leadership, but that there are chances for the coalition to continue in the PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR formula, on the current parliamentary formula, agerpres reports.

He also stated about the ministers with whom USR PLUS could return to power that for the time being the problem has not been raised to change those who were in the Citu Cabinet.

"We have a chance to continue the governing coalition with PNL and UDMR. We said from the beginning that our problem is not the coalition as such, that for USR PLUS there is no other governing formula on the current parliamentary structure than with PNL and UDMR but we need a prime minister capable of leading a coalition government, which means something other than a one-color government in which you do what you want and make decisions as you want, as prime minister. (...) Mr. Citu can no longer be the prime minister of a government of which we should be part", Dacian Ciolos answered a question from the press.