Ciolos: Renew Europe Group's presidency is just one step in political construction I devised

PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos believes that his election as president of Renew Europe group in the European Parliament is only one step in the political construction he has devised.

"The Renew Europe Group's presidency is just one step in the political construction that we have been thinking over the last two years. It is an important step, but it is just the beginning of our project, and we have proved to be trustworthy in the 26 May elections, an integral part of the relevant political forces of Europe. We will continue to bring as much as possible from Europe to Romania through our work in Brussels and in the cabinets of MEPs that we will open all over the country," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

The message also shows that the next step will be the internal political construction that will give the Romanian citizens the "future they deserve".

Dacian Ciolos, former prime minister of Romania and former European Commissioner for Agriculture, Monday submitted his candidacy for Renew Europe (RE), the new political group in the European Parliament that joins centrist, liberal and progressive forces.