Ciolos: USR PLUS mayors, councillors to focus on transparency, first of all, debureaucratization, European funds

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Union, Solidarity Party) co-chair Dacian Ciolos on Monday stated that, as soon as they are invested, the mayors and local councillors of the party will be focusing, in a first phase, on three main objectives - transparency, debureaucratization and accessing European funds.

"We also have mayors, we will have a lot of councillors, and with these mayors and with these councillors we want to show that there can be a different way to govern at the local level, we can govern in the interest of the citizens and not in the interest of some party cliques. I announced a few days ago, together with Dan Barna, that all our future mayors and councillors will be focusing, in the first phase, around three major objectives. For there are three major promises that we made to the citizens. And the first such promise was transparency, in the way decisions are made in local councils and town halls, transparency in the way public money will be spent and the efficiency with which public money will be spent and transparency in the relationship between public authority and citizens," Dacian Ciolos said on Monday at USR PLUS headquarters.

He added that a second goal is to "simplify the bureaucracy of local public administration through digitization."

"Where we have mayors, we will have teams at the USR PLUS level that will help our mayors and local councillors, with the mayors to implement such programmes of digitization, computerization of the work process in public administration and, especially, in the relationship with the citizens (...)," said Ciolos.

He specified that a third objective is to attract European funds.

"Romania will have access to almost 80 billion euros in the next 7 years and many of these funds will be accessible through projects prepared directly by local public authorities. (...) Several of our mayoral candidates have announced that they will set up or strengthen project departments with European funds, and they will have the full support of us, in that respect, including here the support of our MEPs, to understand the mechanisms by which access to European funds works and to be able to prepare these projects in such way to be eligible," said Ciolos.

The co-chair of USR PLUS specified that, in order to implement these objectives, a meeting of the central leadership of the party with the local elected members of the party will take place in the next period.