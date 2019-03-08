Ciolos (USR-PLUS): Score in elections to EP, not important, but how many Romanians participate in voting

PLUS party leader Dacian Ciolos said on Friday in Timisoara that for the USR-PLUS Alliance the stakes of the elections to the European Parliament are not the score it will get, but the number of Romanians who will be mobilized to vote.

"It is not the score that is important but how many Romanians will participate in the vote. We have this conviction that the more Romanians will participate in the vote, the better it will be for Romania and it will be clearer for us, as an alliance, what we have to do. We believe that there are many Romanians who believe in us, but for various reasons have not mobilized themselves, believing that their vote counts too little, because it is not taken into account democratically," Dacian Ciolos told a press conference.The former prime minister stressed that he did not believe in any electoral pool that would support the alliance, but the fact that even the voters of the Social-Democrats see that they do not live better it means that there are cracks in this pool.He noted that there is a part of the society captive to a socio-economic model developed and maintained by the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), especially in poor areas, where PSD gives the impression that "they give money to people to live better".The leaders of the 2020 USR-PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, were present in Timisoara on Friday, where they presented their candidates for the European Parliament elections.