Ciolos: We aim to prepare fast a gov't; we will appeal to the coalition partners - PNL, UDMR, minorities

Prime Minister-delegate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is to prepare fast a government to handle the political crisis, for which he will reach out to the party's coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), national minorities - mentioning that he had a telephone conversation with the leaders of these parties and that, most likely, a first meeting will take place on Wednesday.

"The aim is to prepare fast a government that works for Romanians and manages the crisis. For that, we will call on the coalition partners PNL, UDMR, minorities. I do not think that those parties would refuse the talks, because it would mean prolonging a crisis, including a health one. USR is not afraid to own the government, the serious social and sanitary situation; we also have a hard winter ahead. It is important to set up a government as soon as possible. We offer responsibility and we demand responsibility from our partners with whom we share a political vision - PNL, UDMR and minorities," said Ciolos.

He said that USR is trying to restore the coalition to its original form and expects that from the coalition parties as well, Agerpres informs.

Ciolos also said that he had a telephone conversation with PNL and UDMR and that, most likely, there will be a first meeting with them on Wednesday.