Ciolos: We have ideas on how to overcome the crisis, we are thinking about reducing VAT on energy

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos, Save Romania Union (USR) chairman, said on Tuesday that he was preparing a government program, noting that a solution to managing the energy price situation would be to reduce VAT on energy from 19% to 5%.

"Beyond the nomination for the position of prime minister, we also have ideas on how to get through the crisis, the winter and the reforms that need to be made in Romania. For example, to manage the energy price situation we are ready to discuss with potential partners and we are thinking, first and foremost, of the coalition partners to find solutions. Beyond the price capping, we are thinking, for example, of reducing VAT on energy from 19% to 5%, which can have a direct impact in reducing costs, energy bills for household consumers," Ciolos said.

He added that another proposed measure would be to subsidize heating plants and tax credits for SMEs, Agerpres informs.

"We now have heating plants that pay 3.4 times more than normal if we subsidize heating plants, but we are also thinking about SMEs that will be affected. And we are thinking of tax credits that cover part of the costs from the increased price of energy or the exemption from the payment of green certificates, which is also found in the household consumers' bill. We will also come up with a plan of firm reforms to manage the limitation of COVID transmission in the next period," Ciolos added.

Ciolos also mentioned the outstanding reforms of the coalition, which are important for Romania, such as the abolition of the SIIJ, the reform of state companies, the pension reform.