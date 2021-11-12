Citu: The rotation of prime ministers is a variant if we reach this solution in negotiations

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, declared on Friday that the option of rotating the prime ministers in a government with social Democratic Party (PSD) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) is a solution, but that at this moment the mandate of the liberals is for a government around PNL.

"I did not say that we do not support it, on the contrary. It is a variant. I said from the first moment that the rotation of prime ministers is a variant. We will see. Another variant at this moment is not," Citu said at the Parliament Palace.

He specified that the mandate of the liberals in the negotiations with PSD and UDMR is, at present, for a government around PNL.

"This is the mandate of the negotiations at the moment, with a government around the PNL. If we come up with another solution from the negotiations, we will go back to the party and see if the party accepts that solution," Citu added, Agerpres informs.