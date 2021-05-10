Citu: Vaccination marathon in Bucharest had exceptional results

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the weekend vaccination marathon in Bucharest had "exceptional results", noting that the rate of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is declining to the extent to which the number of vaccinated people increases.

"Today we are after a very good weekend in terms of the vaccination campaign. The vaccination marathon in Bucharest had exceptional results, I could say fantastic, because the goal was to have 10,000 people vaccinated, and today we officially have over 20,000 of people vaccinated during the marathon, which shows very clearly the desire of Romanians to return to normalcy as soon as possible and the fact that Romanians understood that the only way to return to normalcy is vaccination," said Citu.

He said that the infection rate is decreasing significantly, and at the same time there is an increase in the vaccination rate."So they go hand in hand. It is also a causal relationship from vaccination - the infection rate is declining. The Government is making resources available to reach the target of 5 million vaccinated by June 1. I believe in this target. I have always been told that I am too optimistic, but I say that we can reach this target and I am confident that the Romanians want to return to normalcy as soon as possible," the prime minister added.