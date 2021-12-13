Citu: We all have opinions, but someone must take responsibility for new green certificate

Senate President and National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Florin Citu believes that someone must take responsibility for a new version of the green certificate if this is sought, nonetheless he drew attention that a document in this sense has already been functioning, as introduced by the former government.

"We have discussed in the coalition. All these things are done institutionally. We'll wait in the coalition for a version proposed by the Government, to also be accepted. In the end, proposals come from everywhere.

I used to get all kinds of proposals from those with the INSP [National Public Health Institute]. I would make a decision and go forwards with it and explain it. We can all have opinions, but, in the end someone must take responsibility and go further.

What I am telling you in Romania's Parliament today is that we have a draft law, which has already been there. The green certificate has already been functioning, it was introduced by the former government, therefore we have such a measure.

If its modification is sought after, very well, but they must come up with this proposal," Citu said at the Senate on Monday. AGERPRES.